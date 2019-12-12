(From left) Ronak Kumar Samantray, Neeraj Sabharwal, Jasminder Singh Gulati and Nitin Jain of NowFloats. Photo: Neeraj Sabharwal
(From left) Ronak Kumar Samantray, Neeraj Sabharwal, Jasminder Singh Gulati and Nitin Jain of NowFloats. Photo: Neeraj Sabharwal

RIL subsidiary acquires 85% stake in NowFloats Technologies for Rs141.64 crore

12 Dec 2019

  • According to a notification issued by RIL to the stock exchanges on Thursday, RSBVL plans to invest another Rs75 crore in the acquired entity
  • Nowfloats reported a turnover of Rs32.56 crore and net loss of Rs43.24 crore in the financial year ended March 2019

NEW DELHI : Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has acquired 85% stake in NowFloats Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Nowfloats) for a cash consideration 141.64 crore.

According to a notification issued by RIL to the stock exchanges on Thursday, RSBVL plans to invest another Rs75 crore in the acquired entity, subject to achieving agreed milestones. The second round of investment is expected to be completed by December 2020. After the additional investment, RSBVL will hold 89.6% stake in Nowfloats.

Nowfloats reported a turnover of Rs32.56 crore and net loss of Rs43.24 crore in the financial year ended March 2019. Incorporated in India on May 9, 2012, Nowfloats offers SaaS solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), enabling a digital presence for them. Other solutions include local content discovery platform, online business management suite, website promotion, marketing solutions, and various other offerings for SMEs.

RIL said no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment, as it does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s “promoters or promoter groups or group companies have any interest in the transaction."

