Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  RIL subsidiary to own team in UAE T20 League

RIL subsidiary to own team in UAE T20 League

RIL owns Mumbai Indians and is one of the eight founding members of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Livemint

  • The company said it is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has announced that it is set to acquire the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. 

Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has announced that it is set to acquire the rights to own and operate a new franchise cricket team in the Emirates Cricket Board’s upcoming UAE T20 League. 

The company said it is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues.

The company said it is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

RIL owns Mumbai Indians and is one of the eight founding members of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company's cricket business will now include these two cricket clubs in addition to its other cricket related initiatives like sponsorship, consultancy, broadcast and talent management.

Recent media reports also said that Kolkata Knight Riders owners as well as the English football club Manchester United owners, the Glazer family are also set to buy two teams.

The chairman of the UAE T20 League and vice chairman, ECB, Khalid Al Zarooni said the investment in the T20 league demonstrates the confidence of the corporate industry in UAE’s ability to deliver a world-class cricketing event.

“We aim to transform cricket in UAE and our wider plan includes expansion of cricket through development programs conducted here by the league franchisees including talent hunts, coaching, and training," he said.

Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, “We take our Mumbai Indians brand of cricket to new geography. I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new league".

She added that while Mumbai Indians will continue to remain at the heart of our cricket operations, the popularity of global T20 leagues and the attractiveness of the UAE market offer an opportunity for them to unlock the value of the company's sports management expertise.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The diversification benefit in global Reits

Did ESG spell the end of Reliance-Aramco deal?

The implications of releasing strategic oil

Small companies suffer as the big get bigger

Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary ECB added that the trust being shown by business houses in the UAE league is encouraging. The league sanctioned by Emirates Cricket Board will be held annually. For the initial few years, it will feature six franchise teams competing in a 34-match event and will involve some names in world cricket and provide a platform and exposure to upcoming young cricketers.

Reliance had a consolidated turnover of 5,39,238 crore, profit of 79,828 crore, and net profit of 53,739 crore for the year ended March 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!