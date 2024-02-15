RIL Tata JV: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance mulls buying 29% stake in Tata Play from Walt Disney
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is in talks to acquire a 29.8% stake in Tata Play, the satellite TV and streaming service currently owned by Walt Disney. This move, if finalized, would mark a significant expansion for RIL into the television distribution sector, potentially creating a major media powerhouse in India, according to a report by Business Standard.