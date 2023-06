MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is testing a consumer durables financing programme under the Jio brand at select Reliance Digital outlets before a full-fledged launch of Jio Financial Services later this year, people aware of the development said.

Mint visited two stores in Mumbai and adjoining Thane and spoke to executives at four other stores about the availability of financing under what they called Jio Finance. According to the executives, customers would be offered the option of Jio Finance alongside schemes from other banks and non-bank lenders.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s RIL is seeking to challenge established financiers such as Bajaj Finance by launching Jio Financial Services, the venture resulting from the demerger of Reliance’s financial services business. In May, shareholders and creditors approved the spinoff of Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services. Once demerged, Macquarie expects it to be the fifth-largest financial services company by net worth.

According to the executives, the company is doing a pilot run of the financing scheme and plans to roll out the same in more stores.

“Jio is offering equated monthly instalment (EMI) finance to customers for buying home appliances," said an executive at one of the stores, requesting anonymity. The executive said while existing financiers offer similar products at retail outlets, those purchasing in-house brands of Reliance would benefit more if they used Jio Finance.

There are some teething issues as well. One of the executives said it is taking longer to approve finance-backed purchases of some customers, given that it’s a new service. An email sent to an RIL spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

Since the announcement in October last year, analysts have been cautioning that Jio’s entry could be disruptive to the non-bank financing industry. Ambani’s entry into telecom and streaming services with ultra-low-cost offerings has shaken the industries and forced rivals to adjust strategies to remain competitive in a price-sensitive market.

“Since Reliance has deep pockets, Jio Financial’s offerings will be closely tracked by the industry. However, the financial sector is highly regulated, and it would not be easy to replicate pricing models the company has used in other sectors," a financial sector analyst said on condition of anonymity.

Analysts at Jefferies pointed out that given the group’s strong presence in retail and telecom segments, alongside vendor partnerships, Jio Financial Services could start with consumer lending—especially electronics—and merchant financing.

“All necessary approvals for the listing of shares of Jio Financial Services should be in place by September. It will commence lending activities immediately and proceed for regulatory approvals for asset management, life, and general insurance and regulatory approvals are expected to take 12-18 months," analysts at Jefferies said in a note on 1 April.

A section of large Indian lenders has turned aggressive in retail, especially the unsecured loan segment, with pre-approved offers and quicker turnaround led by buoyant consumer demand. A report from credit bureau TransUnion Cibil in April found a “marked increase in demand for credit cards and personal loans", which it said indicated the growing adoption of consumption-led credit products.

The anticipation surrounding the new venture has also piqued the interest of lenders. A senior private sector banker said the market is large enough to accommodate new players, but it will depend on the products Jio launches.

The banker said that Jio Financial Services could look at offering finance for its devices, much like how telecom companies in the US bundle mobile handsets with other services.

