MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday said it will appeal in the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) penalty of Rs25 crore on Mukesh Ambani.

"There has been no violation of Regulation 11(1) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations and they have complied with applicable laws. An appeal will be preferred to the Securities Appellate Tribunal and they remain confident of vindicating their position," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

On Wednesday, the markets regulator imposed a penalty of Rs25 crore on RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, Reliance Realty, and others, for non-compliance of takeover norms in a two-decade-old share issue in the company.

The fine has been imposed for not making regulatory disclosures when they collectively raised their shareholding in Reliance by 6.83% by subscribing to a January 2000 issue.

"Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had issued debentures with convertible warrants in the year 1994 and allotted equity shares against the warrants in the year 2000. SEBI had issued a show cause notice in February 2011 (more than 11 years after acquisition of shares) to the then promoter and promoter group (as in the year 2000) alleging violation of Regulation 11(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997," RIL said in the statement.

As per regulations, a promoter group acquiring more than 5% stake needs to make an open offer to minority investors within the financial year. In its order Sebi said the promoter group and other notices in the case violated regulation 11(1) of takeover regulations.

"In the event of failure to pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of the receipt of this order, SEBI may initiate consequential actions including but not limited to recovery proceedings under section 28A of the SEBI Act, 1992, for realization of the said amount of penalty along with interest thereon, inter alia, by attachment and sale of movable and immovable properties," the regulator said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via