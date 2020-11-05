RIL to approach Supreme Court in plea against Sebi as SAT dismisses petition

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will approach the Supreme Court against a Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) order dismissing the company's plea against Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive in connection with the sale of Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) shares by RIL in November 2007.

The tribunal dismissed RIL's plea in a 2:1 majority order.

In a statement to the exchanges, RIL said it will examine the order passed by the SAT and under proper legal advice will appeal to the Supreme Court and is confident of vindicating its position.

"All trades carried out by the company were genuine and bonafide. No irregularity can be attached to these transactions," the Mukesh Ambani company said.

The Sebi order, dated 24 March, 2017, claimed fraudulent trading in the futures and options (F&O) segment of the securities of RIL's erstwhile listed subsidiary, RPL which was merged with the former in 2009.

In March 2007, RIL had sold 4.1% of its stake in RPL. However, to prevent a plunge in the RPL share price, the equity was apparently sold first in the futures market and later in the spot market.

After finding that RIL violated the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP), making unlawful gains, Sebi had banned RIL from equity derivatives trading for a year and had also directed the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to disgorge ₹447 crore, along with an annual interest of 12% since 29 November, 2007, taking the total penalties to nearly ₹1,000 crore.

