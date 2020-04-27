RIL to consider rights issue on 30 April

Mumbai: Reliance Industries (RIL), in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, said the company will consider rights issue on 30 April.

RIL has scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors on 30 April to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March, 2020, recommend dividend on equity shares of the company; and consider a proposal to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on rights basis.

Rights issue is an option used by companies to raise additional capital which may be required to meet their financial obligations.

