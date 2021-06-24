MUMBAI: Reliance Jio will launch its much-awaited JioPhone Next, in partnership with Google, this September, Mukesh Ambani said at his company's annual general meeting (AGM) today.

"Jiophone Next is a fully-featured smartphone…supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio as well as the Android play store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android apps," Ambani said.

Last year, Ambani had announced Jio's partnership with Google to design an operating system to introduce an affordable entry-level smartphone.

Google invested $4.5 billion to pick up a 7.73% stake in Reliance’s digital arm Jio Platforms last year. The investment accounted for nearly of the tech giant's $10 billion India Digitization Fund commitment.

JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, 10 September, and will run an optimised version of Android, which has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google.

"And as you have come to expect from Jio… it is my promise that Jiophone Next will be by far the most affordable smartphone not just in India but globally," Ambani added.

