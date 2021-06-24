Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RIL to launch JioPhone Next in September: Mukesh Ambani

RIL to launch JioPhone Next in September: Mukesh Ambani

Premium
Chairman Mukesh Ambani at RIL's 44th AGM
1 min read . 03:49 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, 10 September, and will run an optimised version of Android, which has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio will launch its much-awaited JioPhone Next, in partnership with Google, this September, Mukesh Ambani said at his company's annual general meeting (AGM) today.

MUMBAI: Reliance Jio will launch its much-awaited JioPhone Next, in partnership with Google, this September, Mukesh Ambani said at his company's annual general meeting (AGM) today.

"Jiophone Next is a fully-featured smartphone…supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio as well as the Android play store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android apps," Ambani said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Jiophone Next is a fully-featured smartphone…supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio as well as the Android play store through which users will have access to the entire universe of Android apps," Ambani said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last year, Ambani had announced Jio's partnership with Google to design an operating system to introduce an affordable entry-level smartphone.

Google invested $4.5 billion to pick up a 7.73% stake in Reliance’s digital arm Jio Platforms last year. The investment accounted for nearly of the tech giant's $10 billion India Digitization Fund commitment.

JioPhone Next will be available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, 10 September, and will run an optimised version of Android, which has been jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google.

"And as you have come to expect from Jio… it is my promise that Jiophone Next will be by far the most affordable smartphone not just in India but globally," Ambani added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!