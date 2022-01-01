Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd today said the Finance Committee of Reliance board of directors has approved to raise $5 billion in one or more tranches by issuing senior unsecured US dollar denominated fixed rate notes.

"...the meeting of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited was held on January 1, 2022, and proposal for issuance of senior unsecured US$ denominated fixed rate notes from time to time, for an aggregate amount up to US$ 5 billion ("Notes"), in one or more tranches, was approved," RIL said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

RIL said the proceeds will be utilised primarily for refinancing of existing borrowings, in accordance with the applicable law.

The company said the issuance will be in compliance with Regulation S and Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act").

Reliance Industries yesterday said Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) has signed definitive agreements to acquire UK-based sodium-ion battery technology company Faradion for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million.

RNESL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), will acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Faradion Limited, with plans to invest GBP 25 million as primary investment to fund and accelerate commercial roll out. RIL said the acquisition will help secure India’s energy storage requirements for its large renewable energy and fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) charging market.

Reliance will incorporate Faradion’s state-of-the-art technology at its proposed fully integrated energy storage giga-factory as part of the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex project at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

The RIL stock closed at ₹2,368.50, up ₹9.40 or 0.40 per cent, on the NSE on Friday.

