MUMBAI : Reliance Industries, the country's largest listed company by market capitalisation, today reported a consolidated profit of ₹6,348 crore during January-March quarter 2020, registering a decline of 45.5% quarter-on-quarter and 38.7% year on year.

The company said earnings were impacted by liability towards license fees and the impact of covid 19 which it maintained translated into an exceptional loss of ₹4,267 crore. The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was ₹11,640 crore and in the corresponding quarter last year, it was ₹10,362 crore. Revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 11.1 percent sequentially to ₹1,36,240 crore, and the year-on-year fall in revenue was 2.4%.

"Despite the daunting challenges arising from the fallout of the global pandemic, our company has once again delivered a resilient performance for FY 2019-20. Our O2C (Oil to Chemicals) businesses delivered sustained earnings due to its integrated portfolio, cost-competitiveness, feedstock flexibility and product placement capabilities. We continue to operate all our major facilities at near normal utilisation levels," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL.

Rights issue

Recommending a dividend of ₹6.50 per equity share of Rs10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, RIL said that it will raise Rs53,215 crore through a rights issue, the biggest equity fundraise ever seen in the Indian capital markets.The rights issue has been priced at Rs1,257, a discount of

At 50% shareholding, Ambani will have to bring in at least Rs26,600 crore to fund his subscription for the rights issue. The promoter and promoter group of the company have confirmed they will subscribe to the full extent of their aggregate rights entitlement. In addition, they will also subscribe to all the unsubscribed shares in the Issue.

"The proposed Rights Issuance will be the first by RIL in three decades. The issue will be structured as partly paid shares and will enable shareholders to phase out the outlay on their investment over a period of time," the company said on a statement

"Diversified earnings streams and conservative Balance Sheet place Reliance at an advantaged position to face the ongoing macro challenges. S&P and Moody’s have both reaffirmed Reliance’s investment grade ratings. Transformative strategic investments in Consumer facing business have firmly re-positioned Reliance as India’s pre-eminent Consumer/Technology company. Jio and Retail platforms underpin Reliance’s participation in the next leg of value creation in India" it added.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio), the telecom arm of Reliance Industries posted a net profit of ₹2331 crore in the March quarter, up 72% sequentially, driven by higher data consumption and tariffs. On a year on year basis it grew 177.5%. Its operating revenue increased 6.2% sequentially to ₹14835 crore. On a year on year basis it is up 26.6%.

Analysts had estimated revenue growth of around 5% sequentially.

Standalone EBITDA was reported at of Rs6,201 crore and EBITDA margin of 41.8%.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹130.6 during the quarter after the operator introduced charges for calls to other operator’s networks in Q3. Last quarter, ARPU was ₹128.

Data consumption continued to grow exponentially to 11.3 GB per user per month from 11.1 GB in the December quarter and average voice consumption of 771 minutes per user per month. Subscriber base as of 31st March 2020 was 387.5 million with net addition of 17.5 million during 4QFY20 slightly below analyst estimates of 20 million additions.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think Customer First and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now

Jio profits rise

In Q3 Jio reported a 62.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹1,350 crore, on the back of its move from free voice calling to imposing user charges for calls made to other operators. The operator also said that there was zero impact on Network Operating Centre Due to the lockdown despite minimum staff due to high degree of virtualization and network automation. Traffic surge has been handled with a combination of capacity augmentation and technology.

Reliance Industries Limited, Jio Platforms Limited and Facebook, Inc. on 22nd April 2020 announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of ₹43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. Facebook’s investment will translate into a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. Of the total investment, ₹14,976 crore will be retained at Jio Platforms to drive future growth.

