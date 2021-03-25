Mumbai: Reliance Industries promoted Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd and Den Networks to sell stakes via OFS on March 26 and March 30 for ₹853 crore and ₹269 crore respectively.

Jio Content Distribution Holdings Pvt., Jio Internet Distribution Holdings Pvt. and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings Pvt., promoter of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd will sell 338 million shares, or a 19.1% stake with a floor price of ₹25.25 aggregating to ₹853.45 crore.

While, Jio Futuristic Digital Holdings Pvt., Jio Digital Distribution Holdings Pvt. and Jio Television Distribution Holdings Pvt Ltd will sell 55.5 million shares, or 11.63% stake, in Den Networks Ltd with a floor price of ₹48.50 totalling to ₹269.18 crore.

The share sales by promoter firms are aimed at achieving minimum public holding in the companies as per the norms set by the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Bids will open for non-retail investors on 26 March and for retail investors on 30 March.

In June 2020, Reliance Industries merged Den Networks and Hathway with Network18 and TV18 to consolidate Reliance Industries’ media and distribution businesses. In October 2018, Reliance bought majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for ₹5,230 crore.

Shares of Den Networks lost 2.32% to close at 54.80 and Hathway Cable lost 3.05% to close at 28.60, while shares of Reliance Industries fell 2.66% to close at 1992.75 on Thursday on BSE.

