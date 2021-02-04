RIL to sell its Marcellus Shale asset for $250 million

MUMBAI : Reliance Marcellus, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will divest all of its interest in certain upstream assets in the Marcellus shale play of south-western Pennsylvania, the company said on Thursday.

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation (“EQT"), have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Inc, a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.

"A Purchase and Sale Agreement has been signed between Reliance Marcellus and NOG on February 3, 2021 for this sale and the transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions of closing," the company said.

RIL had in 2017 sold first of its shale gas ventures—upstream Marcellus shale gas assets in northeastern and central Pennsylvania in the US—for $126 million.

The assets held by Reliance Marcellus II LLC, a unit of Reliance Holding USA Inc. and RIL, were sold to BKV Chelsea LLC, an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures LLC. It is currently operated by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. In 2010, RIL had bought a 60% stake in the assets for $392 million.

RIL had between 2010 and 2013, bought stakes in three upstream oil exploration joint ventures with Chevron, Pioneer Natural Resource, and Carrizo Oil and Gas; and a midstream joint venture with Pioneer. (Midstream refers to the processing, storing, transporting and marketing of hydrocarbons).

In June 2015, the company sold its Eagle Ford (EFS) midstream joint venture with Pioneer Natural Resources in the US, realising $1 billion from the sale. RIL had spent $46 million in acquiring the 49.9% stake in EFS and invested another $208 million over the years.

Till 2014, RIL had been bullish on the shale gas segment, however, the drop in crude oil prices since late 2014 hit the valuations of oil and gas assets. Shale gas blocks have suffered far more than conventional oil and gas blocks as they are economically viable only when prices are above a certain threshold.

