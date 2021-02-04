RIL to sell its Marcellus Shale asset for $250 million

These assets, which are currently operated by various affiliates of EQT Corporation (“EQT"), have been agreed to be sold to Northern Oil and Gas (NOG), Inc, a Delaware corporation, for a consideration of $250 million cash and warrants that give entitlement to purchase 3.25 million common shares of NOG at an exercise price of $14.00 per common share in next seven years.

