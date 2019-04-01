NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries jumped over 3% to a record high of ₹1,406.50 during the day, with its market valuation inching close to ₹9 lakh crore mark.

The stock jumped 3.18 per cent to ₹1,406.50 -- its record high -- during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at ₹1,391.55, up 2.09%.

On the NSE, shares went up by 2% to close at ₹1,391.85.

The market valuation of the company rose sharply by ₹18,083.94 crore to ₹8,82,060.94 crore on the BSE. With this, the company's m-cap is just short of ₹17,939.06 crore to cross the ₹9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

RIL is currently the most valued Indian firm followed by TCS ( ₹7,62,221.91 crore), HDFC Bank ( ₹6,29,097.44 crore), HUL ( ₹3,65,835.04 crore) and ITC ( ₹3,64,449.12 crore) in the top five list.

Reliance Industries (RIL) had last year became the first Indian company to cross ₹8 lakh crore market capitalisation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.