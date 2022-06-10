RIL-Apollo leads in race for Boots pharma chain2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:34 AM IST
Consortium values UK pharmacy chain’s assets in the range of $7-8 bn
MUMBAI : A consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and buyout firm Apollo Global Management Inc. has emerged as the strongest contender to acquire Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Boots pharmacies unit in the UK, two people directly aware of the matter said.