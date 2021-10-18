Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RIL-Future deal: NCLT allows Reliance Retail to seek creditors' nod

RIL-Future deal: NCLT allows Reliance Retail to seek creditors' nod

Premium
Earlier, on a similar petition by the Future Group, the NCLT had allowed holding meetings of the creditors and shareholders for seeking approval for the transaction.
1 min read . 07:18 PM IST PTI

  • The Mumbai bench of NCLT, led by Suchitra Kanuparthi, allowed the application by Reliance Retail's creditors and shareholders to convene meetings to seek approval for the deal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed the creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings to seek approval for the company's proposed 24,700 crore deal with the Future Group.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed the creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings to seek approval for the company's proposed 24,700 crore deal with the Future Group.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, led by Suchitra Kanuparthi, allowed the application by Reliance Retail's creditors and shareholders to convene meetings to seek approval for the deal.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT, led by Suchitra Kanuparthi, allowed the application by Reliance Retail's creditors and shareholders to convene meetings to seek approval for the deal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

NCLT's detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries.

On June 22, the tribunal had reserved its order on Reliance Retail's plea to seek consensus of the shareholders on the company's deal with Future Group.

Earlier, on a similar petition by the Future Group, the NCLT had allowed holding meetings of the creditors and shareholders for seeking approval for the transaction.

On October 1, 2021, Reliance Retail extended the long-stop date for the completion of its deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group by another six months to March 2022, due to the delays ensuing from the ongoing legal battle with the US-based Amazon.

Long Stop, an established practice in mergers and acquisitions, is a timeframe in which parties agree on which all the conditions precedent for a transaction need to be fulfilled and the transaction completed.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Taper tantrum around the corner? Watch this closely

Premium

India retains advantage over EM peers, but stuck at sec ...

Premium

Reit, the bite-size option on your real estate menu

Premium

Metal makers have their day in the sun as realizations soar

Singapore International Arbitration Centre has concluded hearing of the matter between Amazon and Future Group and has reserved its final order.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!