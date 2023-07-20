RIL-Jio Financial demerger could give tough competition to existing NBFC players like Bajaj Finance, say experts4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The demerger of Jio Financial Services from Reliance Industries will create a non-banking financial behemoth, posing a challenge to existing NBFCs. Jio Financial Services will leverage its strong parentage, access to customer data, and expected entry into various financial services sectors.
The demerger of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) will create a non-banking financial behemoth with a size of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore which could pose a tough challenge to existing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to experts.
