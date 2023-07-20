The demerger of Jio Financial Services (JFSL) from diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) will create a non-banking financial behemoth with a size of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore which could pose a tough challenge to existing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to experts.

The financial arm of Reliance Industries was demerged from its parent company Reliance Industries today. The demerged entity RSIL (Reliance Strategic Investments Limited), would be renamed JFSL (Jio Financial Services Limited) and it will be listed separately on NSE and BSE in the next few months.

Jio Financial Services (was valued at ₹261.85 per share on the NSE at the end of a special pre-open call auction session conducted in the capital market segment for price discovery on Thursday. The discovered price of Jio Financial Services is above analyst expectations who had valued it at ₹125-225. Analysts' valuations were based on around 6% treasury stake in Reliance Industries, which Jio Financial Services would own.

JFSL valuation: The birth of a behemoth

The demerger of JFSL from RIL will give birth to a financial behemoth in the country, experts say, thanks to its 6.1 per cent holding in Reliance treasury shares.

"JFSL by virtue of its 6.1 per cent holding in Reliance treasury shares and its other assets will start with a net worth of almost ₹1.5 lakh crore. Generally, NBFCs lever up to 6-8 times their book value. Bajaj Finance with 44,000 crore of net worth has an AUM (assets under management) of around 2.7 lakh crore. We can just do the simple math and see how big a behemoth can Jio Financial become," Gautam Baid, the Fund Manager and Managing Partner at Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund, told CNBC-TV18.

In terms of market capitalisation (mcap), Bajaj Finance is the biggest non-banking financial firm in the country, with a mcap of over ₹4.5 lakh crore. As per the company's Annual Report for FY2023, its consolidated net worth for FY2023 was ₹54,371.98 crore with an AUM of ₹2,47,379 crore.

Vaibhav Shah, Fund Manager at Torus Oro PMS observed that Jio Financial Services will go head-to-head against key players in NBFC and Payment space on account of better reach, strong parentage, superior management expertise and low funding cost.

"The group has a strong presence in the consumer and merchant segment having access to key data points which will enable them to build superior lending models. However, execution needs to be monitored and we will be able to understand their underwriting expertise only after a few quarters once we have seen some vintage on the lending book," said Shah.

"At the current discovery price and based on our estimates, we believe that the market cap of JFSL would be around $20 billion," Shah.

JFSL could pose a tough challenge to existing NBFC players

Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox believes JFSL has the potential to disrupt the financial market.

"Keeping in mind the track record of Reliance Industries of disrupting the businesses it has entered in the past, we believe that Jio Financial Services has the potential to challenge existing players in the market," said Chowdhury.

Chowdhury said the company’s access to a vast customer footprint through its chain of retail stores, presence across wide retail touchpoints and a large subscriber base in the telecom business offers it an edge to leverage the massive data at its disposal to make a serious entry into the financial services industry.

Moreover, Chowdhury added that the strong parentage of Reliance Industries, after its partnerships with reputed global companies, the onboarding of a marquee management team for Jio Financial Services and the anticipated entry into various facets of the financial services industry such as insurance, asset management, digital broking and lending, positions the company to give a tough competition to existing players in the market.

Some experts believe Jio Financial Services would be different from other existing NBFC players in the Indian financial system.

Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "Most of the peers of JFSL have a business model that relies heavily on leverages whereas if we look at the track record of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, he doesn't like leverage."

"I am expecting that leverage-free business model to get implemented at JFSL as well. If that happens, then it would be a big threat to existing peers in the long run, especially NBFCs. In fact, it would pose a big challenge to Bajaj Finance as well in the medium to long term" said Kaushik.

