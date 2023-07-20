RIL-Jio Financial demerger FAQ: Here is what shareholders need to know5 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
The stock exchanges conducted a special pre-opening session for the discovery of RIL share price and that of its financial arm JFSL. RIL share price was discovered at ₹2,580 per share.
Reliance Industries - Jio Financial Services Demerger: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) share price gained over a percent after the demerger of its NBFC unit Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), which was valued at ₹261.85 per share, much higher than analysts estimates.
