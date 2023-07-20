Will JFSL be added in weight calculation in key passive indices and other broader Indices?

Yes, JFSL will be 51st constituent in Nifty50 and 31st constituent in Sensex and on a daily basis will be considered in weight calculations of Index. However as it is not traded live so its market-cap and price will remain constant until it lists. Post its listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices, Pagaria said.