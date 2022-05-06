RIL's annual revenue tops $100 bn, first Indian company to do so. Key highlights

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Industries (RIL) touches on a new milestone in the fourth quarter results for FY22. The Mukesh Ambani-backed company now becomes the first Indian firm to ever clock an annual revenue of more than a whopping $100 billion. The performance was due to strong growth across the operating business.
