Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  RIL's annual revenue tops $100 bn, first Indian company to do so. Key highlights

RIL's annual revenue tops $100 bn, first Indian company to do so. Key highlights

The performance was due to strong growth across the operating business.
1 min read . 08:16 PM IST Livemint

  • The Mukesh Ambani-backed company now becomes the first Indian firm to ever clock an annual revenue of more than a whopping $100 billion. The performance was due to strong growth across the operating business.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Industries (RIL) touches on a new milestone in the fourth quarter results for FY22. The Mukesh Ambani-backed company now becomes the first Indian firm to ever clock an annual revenue of more than a whopping $100 billion. The performance was due to strong growth across the operating business.

Reliance Industries (RIL) touches on a new milestone in the fourth quarter results for FY22. The Mukesh Ambani-backed company now becomes the first Indian firm to ever clock an annual revenue of more than a whopping $100 billion. The performance was due to strong growth across the operating business.