RIL’s cable firms spar with Star before IPL2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Star Sports will suffer some drop in ratings if these channels are taken off base packages, a media analyst said
NEW DELHI : Signalling an all out-war for eyeballs ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), three large multi-system operators (MSOs)—Hathway Cable & Datacom, DEN Networks, and Gujarat’s dominant operator GTPL Hathway—are threatening Disney Star that they will remove Star Sports channels from their base packages.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×