RIL’s FMCG push may spur price war

One of the executives familiar with the development said the company is adopting an aggressive pricing strategy, offering products at less than the competition and also at entry-level price points. For example, in Dozo liquid dish wash, the company is offering a ₹1 single-use pouch. On the other hand, a 100-gram bar of Get Real soap is priced at ₹25. Lower-priced stock-keeping units may work in the underserved market to induce usage, this person said.