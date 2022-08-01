RIL’s retail arm on a hiring overdrive3 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Reliance Retail added over 17,000 jobs in the quarter for a total of 379,000, according to its latest earnings announcement
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm is scouting for as many as 200 senior executives, vice-president level and above, with annual salaries of ₹1 crore or more and thousands of other junior and mid-level executives, recruiters said.