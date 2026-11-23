Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), which operates the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has won three Gold Awards at the 2026 International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC), held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 18 to 20, according to a report by The Hindu.

The steelmaker's three Quality Control Circle (QCC) teams took part in the event through its hybrid format, presenting their technical case studies virtually from the Centre for HRD at Ukku House on November 19, Thursday. All three teams received Gold Awards for their presentations at the international convention organised by the Bangladesh Society for Total Quality Management (BSTQM).

The Gold Award-winning entries included three projects from different departments of the steel plant.

The Blast Furnace department's team ‘AMPS’, comprising MV Ramana, P Sai Narendra Kumar, Ahammad Valli, P.M. Satyanarayana and K. Suresh, received the honour for its project to modify the HT motor's vacuum contactor at the slag granulation plant.

The second award went to ‘SAAPHALYA’, a team from SMS-1 represented by G. Siva Sankar Rao, Bhanu Kiran Banda, G. Appa Rao and P. Simhachalam. Its case study focused on altering the lubrication oil pipeline of the LD converter ID fan, the report noted.

The third Gold Award was secured by ‘UNNATI’ from the Utilities department. The team, comprising Niranjan Shailendra, Bhavani Ramyasree Utala, Sugunavathi Seepana and K. Srinivasa Rao, developed an innovative approach to synchronising a 4.5 MW high-pressure nitrogen compressor motor.

RINL management congratulated all three teams, stating that the international recognition demonstrated the workforce's technical expertise, collaborative efforts and dedication to improving operational performance.

RINL land monetisation fetches ₹ 584 crore in two phases; third auction planned soon The Centre's land monetisation drive involving Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), which operates the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has attracted successful bids worth ₹584.33 crore for 264 land parcels across two auction rounds. The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) is now preparing to launch a third round to put the remaining plots up for sale, according to ANI.

The second phase of the e-auction, held in Visakhapatnam on November 3, secured bids worth ₹218 crore for 114 land parcels. This was higher than their combined reserve price of ₹184.81 crore, representing a 17.96% premium, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the two rounds, the total value of successful bids stood at ₹584.33 crore, compared with the combined reserve price of ₹497.29 crore. This represents an overall premium of 17.50%.

In the first phase, conducted on October 12, NLMC received successful bids worth ₹366.33 crore for 150 land parcels. Their aggregate reserve price was ₹312.48 crore, with the bids exceeding it by 17.23%.

The second phase also recorded a highest successful bid of ₹1,82,650 per square yard. The maximum premium offered for an individual plot was 67.65%.

NLMC to auction remaining RINL land parcels The latest exercise represents NLMC's first complete end-to-end e-auction initiative, covering the entire process from preparing assets and structuring transactions to reaching out to investors, assisting bidders and conducting competitive online bidding.

According to the corporation, completing both auction phases within a month has enhanced its ability to undertake similar exercises involving surplus land and other immovable assets held by Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and government organisations.

NLMC plans to bring the remaining unsold plots to auction in a third round shortly, subject to the necessary approvals and applicable conditions. The corporation said the schedule and other details would be announced separately.