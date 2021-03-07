Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Vizag: RINL expects 1,000 crore from sale of 22-acre land

Vizag: RINL expects 1,000 crore from sale of 22-acre land

NBCC had announced signing an MoU with RINL for redevelopment and monetisation of the land on Thursday.
2 min read . 02:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The company had a net debt of 19,592 crore in financial year 2018-19
  • The company, without any captive iron ore mine, produces over 19,000 tonnes of hot metal per day from its three fully operational blast furnaces at the plant

State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) is looking to raise 1,000 crore from the sale of its 22.19-acre land located in the heart of Visakhapatnam city, the company has said.

State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) is looking to raise 1,000 crore from the sale of its 22.19-acre land located in the heart of Visakhapatnam city, the company has said.

Central-government run NBCC had announced signing an MoU with RINL for redevelopment and monetisation of the land on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Central-government run NBCC had announced signing an MoU with RINL for redevelopment and monetisation of the land on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The company expects to get around 1,000 crore as the market price of land is around 1 lakh per square yard. The amount raised would be utilised to pay back a portion of the debt of the company," news agency PTI reported quoting a source.

According to available data on RINL's website, the company had a net debt of 19,592 crore in financial year 2018-19.

The company, without any captive iron ore mine, produces over 19,000 tonnes of hot metal per day from its three fully operational blast furnaces at the plant.

The per tonne steel production cost of a company with captive iron ore and coking mine is less compared to a steelmaker buying raw materials from the open market, an expert said.

Sharing details with respect to the land parcel, the source said it is at Maddilapalem which is a prime location situated about 3-4 km from the beach. NH-16 which connects Howrah in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu passes at a distance of about 2 km from the site. Besides, the land is in the proximity of tourist attractions like zoo, Simhachalam temple, stadium etc.

However, the value of the project would be ascertained after the preparation and finalisation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). NBCC would conduct the DPR and submit it to RINL.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The redevelopment and monetisation would be undertaken on a self-sustainable model.

RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates a 7.3 million tonne steel plant in Visakhapatnam. It is the country's first shore-based integrated steel plant producing special steel products.

With inputs from agencies.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.