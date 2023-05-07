RINL’s April hot metal output hits all-time high with 20% YoY growth

RINL’s April hot metal output hits all-time high with 20% YoY growth1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 12:59 AM IST
In addition to this, RINL’s Structural Mill marked an impressive growth, producing 61,000 tonne of products, more than double the output of the same period last year.
New Delhi: State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has reported its strongest April performance on record, producing 4,19,000 tonne of hot metal, a growth of 20% compared to the corresponding period last year.
