RINL’s April hot metal output hits all-time high with 20% YoY growth

New Delhi: State-owned Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) has reported its strongest April performance on record, producing 4,19,000 tonne of hot metal, a growth of 20% compared to the corresponding period last year.

This achievement is attributed to the operation of two blast furnaces, with Blast Furnace-1 producing 202,000 tonne of hot metal, and Blast Furnace-2 producing 218,000 tonne of hot metal.

In addition to this, RINL’s Structural Mill marked an impressive growth, producing 61,000 tonne of products, more than double the output of the same period last year.

The steelmaker also reported production of 143,000 tonne of finished steel from expansion units, including the Wire Rod Mill-2, Special Bar Mill, and Structural Mill.

The production of high-end value-added steel also grew significantly, reporting a growth of over 100% from the corresponding period last year, reaching 80,000 tonne.

RINL also set new technical benchmarks during April 2023, with the Blast Furnace Shop reporting a productivity of 2.09 tonne of hot metal per day per cubic meter from both Blast Furnace-1 and Blast Furnace-2.

Blast Furnace-1 and Blast Furnace-2 also reported a productivity of 2.01 and 2.17 tonne of hot metal per day per cubic meter, respectively, marking the highest performance ever achieved by RINL for any April month since its inception.