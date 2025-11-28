Rio Tinto CEO’s Big Test: What to Do With Lithium
Summary
The world’s second-largest mining company bet big on lithium last year, in contrast to other major miners.
Rio Tinto last year bet big on lithium. Its new chief executive officer will next week set out whether the commodity has a prominent future at the world’s second-largest mining company.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story