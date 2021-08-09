An expert group examining the cause of a $1.4 billion cost overrun at a giant copper mine run by Rio Tinto PLC in Mongolia said in a report that it was caused by mismanagement and not the unfavorable rock conditions blamed by the world’s second-largest miner.

The 157-page report, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, was commissioned by the owners of the Oyu Tolgoi mine—Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and a Mongolian state-owned company—to examine why construction of an underground pit was delayed and costs rose. Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and British regulators are looking into whether Rio Tinto, which has a majority stake in Turquoise Hill, should have detailed problems at the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine to investors sooner, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The report spoke of an unhealthy culture across the site of the underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi, which it attributed to a lack of coordination between teams. “People were working in silos with one group blaming the other for any failings," it said.

While Rio Tinto had attributed problems at the mine largely to ground and geotechnical conditions proving to be more challenging than expected, the report mainly rejected this explanation. Its authors, the Independent Consulting Group, said they found no evidence to suggest that the quality of the rock and general ground conditions were significantly different to that forecast by the miner’s owners in 2016. In some cases, the report said, the rock quality was better.

The Oyu Tolgoi operation has a complex ownership structure. Rio Tinto has an indirect interest in the mine through its 50.8% shareholding in Turquoise Hill Resources, which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Turquoise Hill owns 66% of Oyu Tolgoi LLC, which owns the mine, with the remainder held by the Mongolian government.

Rio Tinto said it intends to review the report in detail and will then consider its findings with the board of Oyu Tolgoi LLC.

“We are proud of the work done to date in building one of the world’s largest pieces of modern mining infrastructure in the Gobi Desert and we welcome the opportunity to continue to engage with our project partners, as we all aim at moving forward and completing the underground," a Rio Tinto spokesman said.

A spokesman for Turquoise Hill said that the company is aware that the report has been finished and that, after reviewing it, the company would disclose information to investors if necessary.

Oyu Tolgoi has the potential to become one of the world’s largest copper mines at a time when many analysts expect supply of that metal—key to an energy transition away from fossil fuels because of its heavy use in electric cars and renewable power—will fall short of demand.

Rio Tinto and its partners originally budgeted $5.3 billion for the underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi in 2016, targeting maiden copper output in 2020.

By mid-2019, however, Rio Tinto was warning the mine would take materially longer and cost substantially more to build. In December last year, it raised development costs to $6.75 billion and said production wouldn’t begin until October 2022.

Oyu Tolgoi LLC set up a special committee comprising members of the state-run company that manages the Mongolian government’s stake and Turquoise Hill to investigate the delays and higher cost. Both of those companies have clashed with Rio Tinto over the copper project.

The report by the Independent Consulting Group said teams working on the underground mine didn’t have the requisite experience to handle the difficult ground, geotechnical and weather conditions at the site. In addition, the report said it does “not believe the necessary skills and collaboration was achieved within the assembled project team to manage the challenges of this complex project."

A peer review of the report by two other mining consultants broadly agreed with its conclusions.

While the report doesn’t appear to specify when management knew of potential delays, or whether Rio Tinto’s most senior executives did early on, it said the problems happened within the first six months and continued to worsen.

“It became obvious to most people on the ground that the project was falling further and further behind schedule," the report said, adding that it was inconceivable that senior management elsewhere weren’t aware of the problems.

The report also said the project team had underestimated costs, such as heating facilities and the training of local staff.

The SEC began looking into whether Rio Tinto had made timely disclosures around Oyu Tolgoi in early May last year and continues to talk to people concerned with the subject, according to the person familiar with the matter. Rio Tinto has depository receipts listed in New York.

The SEC and Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority have also reached out to Mongolia’s securities regulator, according to a Mongolian government official.

The SEC didn’t return emails seeking comment. The FCA declined to comment.

Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, which prosecutes white-collar crime, also started to look at the project last year, according to the person familiar with the matter. It is unclear whether that interest has continued. The SFO didn’t return an email seeking comment.

Rio Tinto declined to comment on any possible regulatory probes.

