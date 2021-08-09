Rio Tinto mismanagement caused Mongolia copper mine’s woes, report says

While Rio Tinto had attributed problems at the mine largely to ground and geotechnical conditions proving to be more challenging than expected, the report mainly rejected this explanation. Its authors, the Independent Consulting Group, said they found no evidence to suggest that the quality of the rock and general ground conditions were significantly different to that forecast by the miner’s owners in 2016. In some cases, the report said, the rock quality was better.

