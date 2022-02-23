A world-wide shortage of many major commodities is a headache for most companies these days. But for Australian metals heavyweight Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest mining companies, it adds up to a bonanza. The main question, as always, is what to do with that bounty.

For now, Rio’s answer is quite clear: give boatloads of cash to shareholders. The company said Wednesday that it will pay out record total dividends of more than $10 a share for 2021, or 79% of its underlying earnings. For long-term investors who witnessed the investment splurge of the go-go early 2010s and then the iron-ore price crash a few years later, that represents a welcome tack toward capital discipline. But with signs that China’s long housing boom is winding down and a battery-powered energy transition is gaining steam, Rio needs to show it is investing for the future too. Yet in contrast to the big investor payout, the company’s exploration and evaluation spend last year rose only 16%.

For now, the company’s fortunes remain bound up with its main cash cow, iron ore. Prices skyrocketed in the first half of 2021 to more than $200 a metric ton thanks to lingering supply bottlenecks, the tail end of China’s stimulus and a rush to produce steel in anticipation of environmental curbs on output by Beijing in late 2021. Prices have come off following the Chinese property downturn but still remain about 50% higher than they were in late 2019. Meanwhile, a quick look at Rio’s 2021 performance shows just how dependent the company is on iron-ore mining: Overall underlying earnings rose by close to $9 billion, but over 65% of that rise was due to the iron-ore segment.

To be sure, the world will continue to need lots of iron—but the best days for the single largest source of demand growth, Chinese housing construction, are clearly past. For both political and demographic reasons, the boom of the past two decades now appears to be on the ebb.

That means that investing in new sources of growth is all the more important for Rio. And regarding the most obvious one—lithium, needed to fuel the battery-powered vehicles of the future—the company is encountering some headwinds. A potent mix of nationalism and environmental skepticism has pushed the Serbian government to revoke its permission for Rio’s planned $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project there. A smaller lithium deal in Argentina may help make up the shortfall, but the troubles surrounding what would have been Europe’s largest lithium mine are still a blow for Rio, especially since lithium carbonate prices have soared over the past year and so finding new assets may be costlier. Rio says it is still exploring its options on Jadar.

Rio Tinto is raking in the money now, and investors should celebrate the good times while they last. To make sure the company benefits from the next mining boom, Rio probably needs to make some more smart investment decisions soon.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

