Rio Tinto needs to spend money to make money

That means that investing in new sources of growth is all the more important for Rio. And regarding the most obvious one—lithium, needed to fuel the battery-powered vehicles of the future—the company is encountering some headwinds. A potent mix of nationalism and environmental skepticism has pushed the Serbian government to revoke its permission for Rio’s planned $2.4 billion Jadar lithium project there. A smaller lithium deal in Argentina may help make up the shortfall, but the troubles surrounding what would have been Europe’s largest lithium mine are still a blow for Rio, especially since lithium carbonate prices have soared over the past year and so finding new assets may be costlier. Rio says it is still exploring its options on Jadar.