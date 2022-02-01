Rio Tinto says racism and sexual harassment are widespread at miner

The misconduct was detailed in a report commissioned last year by Rio Tinto and published on Tuesday. The report found that 48% of employees had experienced bullying and that 11% of staff had been sexually harassed. In both instances, women were disproportionately affected. The report by former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick followed surveys filled out by 10,000 employees online, more than 100 group listening sessions, 85 confidential individual sessions and close to 140 individual written submissions.