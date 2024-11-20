Rio Tinto says sexual harassment, racism still happening at miner
SummaryThe miner is finding it difficult to stamp out sexual harassment, racism, and bullying as it faces resistance and backlash from some workers to its efforts to overhaul the culture.
Rio Tinto is finding it difficult to stamp out sexual harassment, racism and bullying as it faces resistance and backlash from some workers to its efforts to overhaul the culture of one of the world’s biggest miners.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more