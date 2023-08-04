'Rise in demand for gig workers in companies, with 55% of organisations hiring': Report2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Demand for gig workers in white-collar jobs is rising, with 55% of organisations hiring them, according to a report. Flexible work and the opportunity to be their own boss are key motivators for gig workers, but challenges include unstable employment and lack of financial and social security.
The demand for gig workers in white-collar jobs has risen recently. According to a report conducted by CIEL Group, a talent solutions provider, 55% of the organisation have hired gig workers for their work. Notably, in some cases, the proportion of gig workers has reached as high as 20% of their total workforce, suggesting a huge share of gig workers within these organisations.