The demand for gig workers in white-collar jobs has risen recently. According to a report conducted by CIEL Group, a talent solutions provider, 55% of the organisation have hired gig workers for their work. Notably, in some cases, the proportion of gig workers has reached as high as 20% of their total workforce, suggesting a huge share of gig workers within these organisations.

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in the world of work, with gig employment becoming increasingly popular among employers due to its advantages including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and access to specialised skills," Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD & CEO at CIEL HR said.

'INDIVIDUALS PURSUING GIG WORK'

Not just organisations hiring gig workers, individuals are preferring to pursue gig work. The CIEL, which surveyed more than 400 organisation pan India across sectors and 1200+ white collar gig workers, mentioned that 38% of gig workers choose such jobs due to 'flexibility' in working on different projects. "The allure of diverse assignments allows gig workers to continuously expand their skill set, gain valuable experience across various industries, and pursue their passion for diverse work opportunities," the CIEL report said.

For 24% of gig workers, the opportunity to be their own boss is another key motivator. Both males (41%) and females (40%) have shared a strong interest in working on different projects. 50% of the surveyed gig workers express their interest to pursue full-time employment.

As per a Niti Aayog report titled ‘India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy’, the Indian gig workforce is expected to expand to 23.5 million workers by the year 2029-30, which is nearly a 200% jump from the current 7.7 million.

'CHALLENGES'

The most significant challenge gig workers face is the uncertain nature of their employment, with 32% of respondents highlighting this issue. This points to the lack of stability and predictability that gig workers often experience, such as uncertain project opportunities or fluctuating work hours. The survey also revealed the prevalence of a lack of financial and social security among gig workers. Most gig workers do not have access to essential benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, and paid leave.

Unstable income was another significant challenge identified, with gig workers facing irregular and fluctuating earnings that hinder

financial stability. Additionally, limited job growth opportunities within gig platforms were noted, posing barriers to career advancement and professional development.

As per the survey, 50% of gig workers expressed their interest to pursue full-time employment.

Additionally, 34% of gig workers expressed a desire for a full-time job while maintaining a gig side hustle, possibly as a way to diversify their income streams and mitigate the risks inherent in relying solely on gig work. While a smaller percentage, 16% of gig workers express their intention to continue working in the gig economy.

According to Mishra, "It's essential for businesses to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of gig employment and recognising the growing importance of providing stability and growth opportunities for the workforce".