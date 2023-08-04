'CHALLENGES'

The most significant challenge gig workers face is the uncertain nature of their employment, with 32% of respondents highlighting this issue. This points to the lack of stability and predictability that gig workers often experience, such as uncertain project opportunities or fluctuating work hours. The survey also revealed the prevalence of a lack of financial and social security among gig workers. Most gig workers do not have access to essential benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, and paid leave.