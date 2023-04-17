Akshata Murty loses over ₹500 crores in just one day as Infosys shares drop 9.4%1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Akshata Murty owns a 0.94% stake in Infosys co-founded by her father Narayana Murthy. Infosys nosedived Monday after its guidance painted a negative outlook for India’s technology sector, leading to a wave of downgrades by brokers
Akshata Murty, the wife of UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak, experienced a paper loss of approximately £49 million (over ₹500 crore) after shares in Infosys Ltd, the Indian software giant co-founded by her father, Narayana Murthy, dropped 9.4% on Monday. This was the biggest decline in share value for the company since March 2020.
