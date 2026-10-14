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Rising costs put logistics firms under pressure this festive season

Vaeshnavi KasthurilSowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read14 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
The pressure comes as logistics providers grapple with rising labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs.
The pressure comes as logistics providers grapple with rising labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs.
Summary

With logistics providers revising rates, brands may increasingly rethink discounting, delivery fees and fulfilment strategies as they navigate margin pressures.

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NEW DELHI,BENGALURU : Logistics companies are raising prices or considering festive-season surcharges as labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs climb, putting pressure on e-commerce brands and sellers to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

NEW DELHI,BENGALURU : Logistics companies are raising prices or considering festive-season surcharges as labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs climb, putting pressure on e-commerce brands and sellers to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

Blue Dart has announced a 9-12% increase across its domestic portfolio from 1 January 2027, while Mumbai-based Emiza has revised prices by 10-15% over the past few months, citing higher labour costs and temporary workforce shortages.

Blue Dart has announced a 9-12% increase across its domestic portfolio from 1 January 2027, while Mumbai-based Emiza has revised prices by 10-15% over the past few months, citing higher labour costs and temporary workforce shortages.

Quick-commerce-focused logistics provider Zippee is considering selective festive-season pricing adjustments in regions where demand and operational requirements warrant them, its founder and chief executive officer Madhav Kasturia told Mint.

The pressure comes as logistics providers contend with rising costs across labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery. The impact on customers is likely to vary by business model, geography and service requirements, with providers adopting different approaches to pricing, executives said.

Also Read | beYon the sparkle: Titan’s lab-grown diamond dilemma

With festive-season volumes adding to operational demands, higher logistics charges could force e-commerce brands and sellers to reassess discounts, delivery options and order-level profitability. The pressure comes as oil prices and other operating costs add to the uncertainty over how much of the increase sellers can absorb without passing it on to consumers.

Ajay Rao, founder and CEO of Emiza, said disruptions in LPG and fuel availability in April and May affected workforce availability across locations, leading to temporary manpower shortages that continue to pose a challenge.

“To maintain service continuity, we relied on additional overtime and local workforce deployment, which increased operating costs. Around the same time, statutory wage revisions in states such as Haryana also increased costs. These changes are being transparently communicated to our customers,” Rao said.

Rising pressures

Zippee said last-mile delivery remains its biggest source of cost pressure, given the speed and reliability expected from a premium fulfilment service. Its order volumes across the network grew 4.5 times during the festive period, Kasturia said.

Higher volumes require additional staffing, delivery resources and operational support, he added. Rather than imposing a uniform increase across services and clients, Zippee evaluates pricing adjustments based on specific operational requirements and cost structures. Special pricing linked to festive demand or surges may also be introduced in regions where additional operational requirements warrant it, Kasturia said.

Also Read | Drought, ethanol demand squeeze meat retailers as feed costs rise

Listed logistics company Shiprocket highlighted the cost implications of failed and delayed deliveries. It is focusing on courier-performance tracking to help sellers identify delivery risks and reduce return-to-origin (RTO) shipments, said Atul Mehta, CEO of Shiprocket’s domestic shipping division.

Listed logistics stocks have seen divergent performance recently. Shadowfax shares have gained about 168% since their January 2026 listing, while Delhivery has declined around 13% over one year and Blue Dart about 17%. Shiprocket, which went public in August, was trading near 134 on 12 October, compared with its IPO price of 97.

According to Aakash Agrawal, associate director for digital and new-age business at Anand Rathi Investment Banking, higher logistics costs could prompt brands to reassess discounting and delivery economics.

Fewer discounts

Logistics already accounts for a meaningful share of e-commerce businesses’ costs—often 10-20% of total expenses—particularly for brands with low average order values and high order volumes, Agrawal said.

“With brands also competing on discounts, customer acquisition and delivery speed, there is limited room to absorb repeated cost increases,” he said.

Brands are unlikely to respond uniformly, Agrawal said. Depending on their category economics, some may reduce discounts, introduce delivery charges or revise minimum order values. Price increases remain possible, but may be harder to implement in categories such as apparel and electronics, where consumers can easily compare prices across platforms.

Also Read | Inside Instamart’s bid to give fruits and vegetables a makeover

Sakksham G, a seller of fashion and accessories on platforms including Flipkart and Myntra, said he would avoid raising prices during the festive months to minimise the risk of dampening demand. “We plan to increase prices by around 7-10% on our mid-range products priced between 800 and 1,500 starting January,” he said.

Higher logistics costs could also prompt brands to reassess where faster delivery makes commercial sense, rather than abandon it altogether. Sakksham said he prefers marketplaces because they bundle last-mile logistics with listings, while fulfilling orders independently can be more expensive.

Technology to improve efficiency

Logistics providers are looking to increase technology investments to improve operational efficiency. Emiza's Rao said the company is working to expand its use of warehouse-management technology, automation and workforce planning to improve productivity and reduce losses.

Shiprocket's Mehta said failed and delayed deliveries add to the cost burden. Reverse logistics alone costs 40-60 per shipment, while repackaging adds another 15-25 per unit. Such expenses can further erode seller margins, making the cost of a completed delivery a more relevant measure than freight charges alone.

“Once these costs are factored in, the effective cost per delivered order can rise to 85-110. Indian D2C brands collectively lose over 8,000 crore annually to return-to-origin (RTO), highlighting the importance of improving delivery reliability,” Mehta said.

Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

Shiprocket is also expanding the use of its proprietary tool, Shiprocket RADAR, which provides predictive intelligence to help sellers minimise network congestion.

Rising logistics costs could push businesses to focus more on order profitability, inventory placement and fulfilment efficiency, rather than simply maximising order volumes, Agrawal said.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

    Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

    clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

    Read Less
    Sowmya Ramasubramanian

    Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

    with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsRising costs put logistics firms under pressure this festive season

    Rising costs put logistics firms under pressure this festive season

    Vaeshnavi KasthurilSowmya Ramasubramanian
    4 min read14 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    The pressure comes as logistics providers grapple with rising labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs.
    The pressure comes as logistics providers grapple with rising labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs.
    Summary

    With logistics providers revising rates, brands may increasingly rethink discounting, delivery fees and fulfilment strategies as they navigate margin pressures.

    Gift this article

    NEW DELHI,BENGALURU : Logistics companies are raising prices or considering festive-season surcharges as labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs climb, putting pressure on e-commerce brands and sellers to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

    NEW DELHI,BENGALURU : Logistics companies are raising prices or considering festive-season surcharges as labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery costs climb, putting pressure on e-commerce brands and sellers to absorb higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

    Blue Dart has announced a 9-12% increase across its domestic portfolio from 1 January 2027, while Mumbai-based Emiza has revised prices by 10-15% over the past few months, citing higher labour costs and temporary workforce shortages.

    Blue Dart has announced a 9-12% increase across its domestic portfolio from 1 January 2027, while Mumbai-based Emiza has revised prices by 10-15% over the past few months, citing higher labour costs and temporary workforce shortages.

    Quick-commerce-focused logistics provider Zippee is considering selective festive-season pricing adjustments in regions where demand and operational requirements warrant them, its founder and chief executive officer Madhav Kasturia told Mint.

    The pressure comes as logistics providers contend with rising costs across labour, warehousing and last-mile delivery. The impact on customers is likely to vary by business model, geography and service requirements, with providers adopting different approaches to pricing, executives said.

    Also Read | beYon the sparkle: Titan’s lab-grown diamond dilemma

    With festive-season volumes adding to operational demands, higher logistics charges could force e-commerce brands and sellers to reassess discounts, delivery options and order-level profitability. The pressure comes as oil prices and other operating costs add to the uncertainty over how much of the increase sellers can absorb without passing it on to consumers.

    Ajay Rao, founder and CEO of Emiza, said disruptions in LPG and fuel availability in April and May affected workforce availability across locations, leading to temporary manpower shortages that continue to pose a challenge.

    “To maintain service continuity, we relied on additional overtime and local workforce deployment, which increased operating costs. Around the same time, statutory wage revisions in states such as Haryana also increased costs. These changes are being transparently communicated to our customers,” Rao said.

    Rising pressures

    Zippee said last-mile delivery remains its biggest source of cost pressure, given the speed and reliability expected from a premium fulfilment service. Its order volumes across the network grew 4.5 times during the festive period, Kasturia said.

    Higher volumes require additional staffing, delivery resources and operational support, he added. Rather than imposing a uniform increase across services and clients, Zippee evaluates pricing adjustments based on specific operational requirements and cost structures. Special pricing linked to festive demand or surges may also be introduced in regions where additional operational requirements warrant it, Kasturia said.

    Also Read | Drought, ethanol demand squeeze meat retailers as feed costs rise

    Listed logistics company Shiprocket highlighted the cost implications of failed and delayed deliveries. It is focusing on courier-performance tracking to help sellers identify delivery risks and reduce return-to-origin (RTO) shipments, said Atul Mehta, CEO of Shiprocket’s domestic shipping division.

    Listed logistics stocks have seen divergent performance recently. Shadowfax shares have gained about 168% since their January 2026 listing, while Delhivery has declined around 13% over one year and Blue Dart about 17%. Shiprocket, which went public in August, was trading near 134 on 12 October, compared with its IPO price of 97.

    According to Aakash Agrawal, associate director for digital and new-age business at Anand Rathi Investment Banking, higher logistics costs could prompt brands to reassess discounting and delivery economics.

    Fewer discounts

    Logistics already accounts for a meaningful share of e-commerce businesses’ costs—often 10-20% of total expenses—particularly for brands with low average order values and high order volumes, Agrawal said.

    “With brands also competing on discounts, customer acquisition and delivery speed, there is limited room to absorb repeated cost increases,” he said.

    Brands are unlikely to respond uniformly, Agrawal said. Depending on their category economics, some may reduce discounts, introduce delivery charges or revise minimum order values. Price increases remain possible, but may be harder to implement in categories such as apparel and electronics, where consumers can easily compare prices across platforms.

    Also Read | Inside Instamart’s bid to give fruits and vegetables a makeover

    Sakksham G, a seller of fashion and accessories on platforms including Flipkart and Myntra, said he would avoid raising prices during the festive months to minimise the risk of dampening demand. “We plan to increase prices by around 7-10% on our mid-range products priced between 800 and 1,500 starting January,” he said.

    Higher logistics costs could also prompt brands to reassess where faster delivery makes commercial sense, rather than abandon it altogether. Sakksham said he prefers marketplaces because they bundle last-mile logistics with listings, while fulfilling orders independently can be more expensive.

    Technology to improve efficiency

    Logistics providers are looking to increase technology investments to improve operational efficiency. Emiza's Rao said the company is working to expand its use of warehouse-management technology, automation and workforce planning to improve productivity and reduce losses.

    Shiprocket's Mehta said failed and delayed deliveries add to the cost burden. Reverse logistics alone costs 40-60 per shipment, while repackaging adds another 15-25 per unit. Such expenses can further erode seller margins, making the cost of a completed delivery a more relevant measure than freight charges alone.

    “Once these costs are factored in, the effective cost per delivered order can rise to 85-110. Indian D2C brands collectively lose over 8,000 crore annually to return-to-origin (RTO), highlighting the importance of improving delivery reliability,” Mehta said.

    Also Read | UPI MDR to pinch retailers with bigger baskets, spare others

    Shiprocket is also expanding the use of its proprietary tool, Shiprocket RADAR, which provides predictive intelligence to help sellers minimise network congestion.

    Rising logistics costs could push businesses to focus more on order profitability, inventory placement and fulfilment efficiency, rather than simply maximising order volumes, Agrawal said.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

      Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, andRead more

      clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

      Read Less
      Sowmya Ramasubramanian

      Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology,Read more

      with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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