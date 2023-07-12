‘Household FMCG spending to touch ₹20k by mid-2025’1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Household expenses on FMCG in India grew 8% in the past year, reaching an average of ?17,792, and are expected to reach ?20,000 by the end of 2025, according to Kantar. The increase in spending can be attributed to rising prices of daily essentials. The data shows that household spending has risen across categories, including personal care, household care, and packaged food. The report also highlights the growth in non-staple foods, with spending on these items up 51% from pre-pandemic levels. However, when excluding the effect of flour, FMCG growth dropped 1.6% in the past three months.
New Delhi: Household expenses on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) grew 8% in the 12 months to 30 April, reaching an average of ₹17,792, according to data in the FMCG Pulse update by Kantar.
