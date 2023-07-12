‘Household FMCG spending to touch ₹20k by mid-2025’

New Delhi: Household expenses on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) grew 8% in the 12 months to 30 April, reaching an average of ₹17,792, according to data in the FMCG Pulse update by Kantar.

The market researcher said FMCG spends per household is expected to touch ₹20,000 by the end of 2025, as consumers spend more on a range of categories, including personal and household care, and packaged food. “In the last one year, an average household spent ₹17,792 on FMCG, growing at a strong 8% over the previous year. Since the start of the pandemic, average spending has grown by ₹3,403. Around 39% of this incremental spending has come this year, while the pandemic year moving annual total (MAT) or sales over the 12 months till April 2021) contributed 35% of the incremental growth. At this rate, FMCG spends per household might be touching ₹20,000 by end of 2025," the report released on Wednesday added.

One reason for the surge in consumer expenditure can be attributed to the general escalation in prices of daily essentials. Kantar said value growth has outpaced volume growth during this period, indicating that consumers are now paying higher prices for the same quantity of good. The FMCG data captures sales of 50 categories and sub-categories, and includes unbranded products.

Household spending rose across categories and not just for staples like flour and edible oil. The number of categories where household expenditure surpassed ₹1,000 annually has also grown since the onset of the pandemic, indicating a significant surge in consumption of packaged goods.

“This high growth is not a result of the addition of atta, but a general rise in spending across categories, and accelerated over the last two quarters. Average household spending on six categories are more than ₹1,000 annually. The highest being edible oils, followed by atta, toilet soaps, tea, washing powders, and biscuits," it said.

Pre-covid, only two categories saw upwards of ₹1,000 in annual spending—edible oils and atta; biscuits is the latest to add to the list in April. With personal care, household care, foods and beverages all represented in this list, it is just an indication of how shoppers are paying more across the board.

“As a market develops, the food purchased and consumed evolves. While staples are universally penetrated and highly consumed, the growth in non-staple foods in India is breathtaking." Non-staple foods were up 51% from pre-covid, it said.

Kantar pointed to an “explosion" of brands in the snacking space. While these brands may not become overnight successes, this is reflective of a category that has started evolving and has a long way to go, it said. “We have earlier noted that the biscuit category is a new entrant in the Rs.1000-spent-on category; along with this category, chocolates, noodles, ready to cook mixes have all seen a significant jump in their spends," it added.

Meanwhile, in three months ended 30 April 2023 FMCG volumes grew 6% year-on-year. This was led by a 8% growth in urban markets, followed by a 4.2% growth in rural. Kantar said this was mainly on account of households buying more flour as government scheme offering free flour ceased.

“Part of the slowdown of the past years was always attributed to the drop in atta (flour) purchases as the government’s PMGKAY scheme allowed free food grains to be distributed over and above the NFSA (National Food Security Act), which provides highly subsidized food grains. In December 2022, the government stopped the PMGKAY scheme, and instead started offering the food grains on NFSA free of cost. As a result, shoppers who have purchased the atta category lightly in the last couple of years, are now returning to the category. Given the prominence of the category in the in-home FMCG, a large part of the growth can be attributed to this singular phenomenon," it said.

Removing the effect of flour, FMCG growth dropped 1.6% between the February to April period.

