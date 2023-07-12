‘Household FMCG spending to touch 20k by mid-2025’

“Part of the slowdown of the past years was always attributed to the drop in atta (flour) purchases as the government’s PMGKAY scheme allowed free food grains to be distributed over and above the NFSA (National Food Security Act), which provides highly subsidized food grains. In December 2022, the government stopped the PMGKAY scheme, and instead started offering the food grains on NFSA free of cost. As a result, shoppers who have purchased the atta category lightly in the last couple of years, are now returning to the category. Given the prominence of the category in the in-home FMCG, a large part of the growth can be attributed to this singular phenomenon," it said.