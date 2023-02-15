Rising interest rates may bring higher pension costs for companies
From Delta Air Lines to Sysco, companies face higher expenses as they start to account for higher interest on pension obligations
Rising interest rates have boosted corporate pensions, with funded status reaching a 20-year high in the second half of last year. But rising rates may not prove so kind to companies, from Delta Air Lines Inc. to Sysco Corp., and their pension costs this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×