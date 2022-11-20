Rising interest rates put small business owners’ plans on hold5 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Some firms are cutting back on borrowing or delaying expansion, while others brace for indirect impact like weaker customer demand
Some firms are cutting back on borrowing or delaying expansion, while others brace for indirect impact like weaker customer demand
Add rising interest rates to the challenges that small businesses are already grappling with, including inflation, labor shortages and strained supply chains.