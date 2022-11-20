Rising interest rates put small business owners’ plans on hold

Some small businesses are delaying plans to grow. Kent Adhesive Products Co., a custom coater and converter ofadhesives and flexible materials, planned to spend $15 million to expand its manufacturing facility and purchase a new state-of-the-art machine. The Kent, Ohio, company pushed back the decision a few quarters at the start of this year because of inflation. This fall, it tabled the planned expansion until at least 2024 because of rising interest rates.