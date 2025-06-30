Rising stars secure equity stakes at top law firms

"In my firm, clearly there is a preference for equity partners over salaried partners," said Mohit Saraf, founder & managing partner of Saraf and Partners. "Both salary partner and equity partner get compensated on the basis of his/her team's performance - fixed fee and variable fee. Equity partners, in addition, also get a portion of the firm's profit share," Saraf said. Saraf and Partners has 42 partners, out of which 21 are equity partners. According to the law firm, three have been made equity partners last year.