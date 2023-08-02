Rites eyes 1,000 cr orders in Africa, foreign consulting

“International consultancy is a very important focus area under our strategic initiative called Rites Videsh. So, all our international consultancy projects are being looked at through this strategic initiative. We are doing a highway project in Guyana and implementing the Mauritius Metro project. We recently got an order in Bangladesh for consultancy for a multimodal station. We provided consultancy for an integrated check post project in Nepal. We are also doing highway and railway projects in Bangladesh. So, across continents, right now, we have about 12 live orders of international consultancy. And we have submitted a large number of expressions of interest and requests for proposal across Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa across all infrastructure sectors, and these will definitely mature in the coming months," Mithal said.