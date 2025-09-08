Ritesh Agarwal-led OYO renames corporate entity to ‘Prism’ ahead of IPO; details here

IPO-bound OYO's parent entity, Oravel Stays, has rebranded as Prism, with an aim to create an umbrella corporate entity for all its businesses and bring together various brands of the global travel tech platform. The chairman of the board and founder, Ritesh Agarwal, announced in a letter to shareholders that Oravel Stays will be launching Prism Life, in short Prism, as its new corporate identity, according to information accessed by PTI.

The new corporate name ‘Prism’ was selected from over 6,000 submissions in a global public naming competition, PTI reported on Sunday.

Ritesh Agarwal's vision with Prism "Prism will serve as the umbrella for all our diverse businesses, helping us work more efficiently and clearly communicate who we are. It will tie together our different brands without losing what makes each one unique," Agarwal said in the letter.

He added that the transition creates a clearer and “more future-ready corporate architecture,” designed to align the company’s expanding portfolio with its strategic vision.

"Our OYO brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget and midscale travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked, with a solid impression globally. Prism, in turn, assumes the role of the parent brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts," Agarwal said.

Oyo's portfolio The new corporate entity, ‘Prism,’ will now cover a wide range of brands across multiple sectors:

Hotels – Portfolio includes hotel brands like OYO, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette.

Vacation homes – In this sector, it operates various brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, and Studio Prestige.

Extended stays – This segment is represented by Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.

Workspaces and celebration spaces – These services are offered through Innov8 and Weddingz.in. The group also provides technology solutions in the hospitality sector, including AI-driven partner tools and data science platforms.