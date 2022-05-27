Riverwalk Holdings on Thursday said it launched a ₹150 crore early-stage venture capital fund to invest in consumer brands, software-as-a-service (SaaS), fintech and consumer tech startups from seed to Series A stage.

The fund said that it will be investing up to ₹10 crore in each startup and has already made four investments.

India-focussed Riverwalk is anchored by the Thakral Group and counts prominent business houses in India and Singapore as its investors.

The fund’s portfolio includes AI based contract automation startup Spotdraf; ayurveda platform The Ayurveda Experience; community and commerce platform for parents Mylo and housing finance platform Homeville.

“The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long term partnerships. The lifecycle of a startup has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey," said Satveer Singh Thakral, Founding Partner at Riverwalk

“Riverwalk will leverage its stakeholder network to accelerate the growth of startups by providing access to leading enterprises across Asia" he added.

“We are looking to partner with founders who are focused on building fundamentally strong and capital efficient businesses. This philosophy has worked out well for us in the past and we are just focused on replicating it," said Jai Sumer Singh, Founding Partner at Riverwalk.

Riverwalk has earlier backed startups like Wellness Forever, AML Platform, Silent Eight, Anchanto and Mobilewalla, among others.

Last month, VCCircle reported that Riverwalk Holdings was one of the investors to help direct-to-consumer (D2C) mother and baby platform Mylo raise $17 million (around ₹129 crore) in a Series B round.

Early in February, Disruptors Capital launched a ₹120 crore early-stage venture capital fund to invest in tech startups across India, Southeast Asia and the US.