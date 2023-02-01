Home / Companies / News /  Rivian cuts 6% of workforce, spares blue collar workers
Rivian Automotive Inc. is reducing its headcount by 6% in a cost-savings measure, but sparing assembly line workers at its sole operational plant in Normal, Illinois, from the cutbacks.

The startup electric-vehicle maker is notifying staff impacted by the belt-tightening measure on Wednesday, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg. It said the move targeted employees across the Irvine, California-based company, except for “manufacturing jobs in Normal."

“To deliver over the long-term, we must focus our resources on ramp and our path to profitability while ensuring we have the right set of future products, services and technology," Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe wrote in the memo.

The job cuts were reported earlier by Reuters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

