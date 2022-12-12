Rivian pauses talks with Mercedes on joint van factory in Europe
- Electric-vehicle maker’s move is part of wider effort to conserve cash
Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. said it has paused negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group over a planned tie-up to produce electric vans in Europe, as part of a wider effort at the SUV and truck maker to conserve cash.
Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc. said it has paused negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group over a planned tie-up to produce electric vans in Europe, as part of a wider effort at the SUV and truck maker to conserve cash.
In September, both companies said they were starting negotiations on a potential joint venture at a Mercedes plant in Poland, which would have produced commercial vans for both auto makers. At the same time, Rivian executives have been cautious about overextending operations in the wake of tightening capital markets and concerns over the economy.
In September, both companies said they were starting negotiations on a potential joint venture at a Mercedes plant in Poland, which would have produced commercial vans for both auto makers. At the same time, Rivian executives have been cautious about overextending operations in the wake of tightening capital markets and concerns over the economy.
Rivian, in a statement early Monday, said the move to break off joint-venture negotiations with Mercedes comes after re-evaluating its growth opportunities and opting to sharpen focus on projects that promise the best “risk-adjusted" return on investment.
“The pausing of this partnership reflects our process of continually evaluating our major capital projects, while taking into consideration our current and anticipated economic conditions," said Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough in an emailed statement.
The startup said it believes that its current business selling trucks and SUVs to retail customers and the commercial-van deal it has with Amazon.com Inc. are best positioned to drive profitability in the near-term.
Rivian said it would be willing to pursue a deal with Mercedes at a later date.
Mercedes said in a separate statement on Monday that it would move ahead with plans to build a new plant in Jawor, Poland, that would exclusively produce large electric vans using Mercedes’ own technology. Without Rivian as a partner, the Jawor expansion would be smaller than initially planned, Mercedes said.
Mercedes already produces combustion engines and batteries at the site. Mercedes didn’t say when the new plant would begin operating.
Losses have continued to pile up at Rivian as it tries to increase production at its sole plant in Normal, Ill., and aims to start construction on a second factory in Georgia that is expected to open in the next few years.
The company reported a total net loss of $5 billion in the first three quarters of this year.
Rivian laid off around 6% of its staff this summer and slashed spending in an effort to conserve cash. The company’s cash pile—about $17 billion at the end of March—has dwindled to $13 billion at the end of September, the most recent period for which information is available.
RJ Scaringe, Rivian’s chief executive, has said the startup is focused on projects that are positioned to give it the best return on investment in the near-term. Rivian had 114,000 customers as of November waiting for delivery of an R1T pickup truck or R1S SUV, two fully electric models it sells in the U.S.
Rivian went public last November as part of a flurry of initial offerings by buzzy EV startups promising to upend the auto industry. The Irvine, Calif.-based company was briefly worth more than Ford Motor Co., as investors bet that the truck-manufacturing upstart would dethrone the biggest seller of pickup trucks.
Since then capital markets have soured on many of these companies, including Rivian. The company’s shares are down around 84% from their peak.
Rivian has struggled at times to make good on its stated plans. In March, the company cut its production guidance to around 25,000, citing parts shortages and supply-chain problems. It has also encountered other hurdles, particularly on the manufacturing floor, where Rivian has struggled to run its Illinois factory at full speed and for a full working week.
Rivian also angered customers when it increased the price of its vehicles, including for existing reservation holders, citing rising raw-material costs.
Rivian quickly walked back the price increase for existing reservation holders, but the lower selling cost of those early orders has contributed to losses this year.
Customers who ordered after the price increase are paying an average of $93,000 for their vehicles, Ms. McDonough said last month in an earnings call with analysts. The company expects it will be able to sell vehicles at a profit some time next year.
Rivian is also planning to sell a more affordable version of its vehicle, dubbed the R2, but the planned launch date was pushed back by a year to 2026. Mr. Scaringe, the Rivian CEO, said the delay was to ensure the company had enough to build a new $5 billion factory in Georgia and get it ready for production.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text