Rivian’s lifeline is a $5 billion gamble for Volkswagen

The JV, to be run by co-chief executives supplied by each company, will focus on the so-called electrical architecture of EVs. This is the system that connects and controls vehicle electronics, increasingly via a “software stack" that can deliver over-the-air updates. Getting it right makes EVs smart as well as electric. The technology is tougher for old-school automakers than just replacing gas engines with batteries and motors because it requires a different kind of engineering.